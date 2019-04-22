Full list of candidates going to polls in Tripura in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

New Delhi: The polling in Tripura East constituency, which was earlier scheduled for April 18, will be held in the third phase Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray and the votes will be cast at 1645 polling stations, of which 30 are all-women booths.

The polling in East Tripura constituency was deferred by the Election Commission on inputs received that the 'law and order prevailing in the constituency is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll'.

East Tripura constituency is spread across 30 assembly segments and six districts, where an electorate of 12,54,944 will decide the fate of 10 candidates, including those of the ruling BJP, the Congress and the CPI(M).

Ruling BJP candidate Rebati Mohan Tripura, sitting MP Jitendra Chowdhury of the CPI(M) and Pragya Dev Burman of the Congress are among those contesting from the seat.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Tripura:

Tripura East

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Jitendra Chaudhury Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 Narendra Chandra Debbarma Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura 3 Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman Indian National Congress 4 Rebati Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Karnadhan Chakma Amra Bangalee 6 Amar Debbarma Independent 7 Chitta Ranjan Debbarma Independent 8 Dipti Halam Independent 9 Bijoy Debbarma Independent 10 Subir Kumar Jamatia Independent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri have campaigned in the last few days in the constituency.

A total of 12,61,861 electorate - 6,41,515 male, 6,20,342 female and four of the third gender - will decide the fate of 10 candidates in East Tripura seat, spread across six districts.

