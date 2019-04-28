Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Monday in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. Of the total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the seats going to poll on Monday are Akbarpur, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur, Kheri, Misrikh, Shahjahanpur and Unnao. Voting in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election.

Altogether, 2,38,88,367 people are eligible to cast their vote at 27,513 booths in the 13 constituencies. A total of 152 candidates are in the fray with a maximum of 15 in Shahjahanpur. Jalaun has the minimum number of nominees at five.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 from Uttar Pradesh:

AKBARPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Devendra Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Nisha Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Rajaram Pal Indian National Congress 4 Amit Tripathi Adhunik Bharat Party 5 Ashok Paswan Sabhi Jan Party 6 Mahendra Singh Yadav Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 Ravi Sachan Janata Dal (United) 8 Ramgopal Rashtriya Janutthan Party 9 Saurabh Mishra Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 10 Arun Kumar Independent 11 Neeraj Kumar Pasi Advocate Justice Party 12 Manoj Gupta Independent 13 Vikas Tripathi Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 14 Sunil Kumar Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)

ETAWAH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHOK KUMAR DOHARE Indian National Congress 2 KAMLESH KUMAR Samajwadi Party 3 Dr RAM SHANKAR KATHERIA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 AKSHASH KRISHNA Pichhra Samaj Party 5 AJAY KUMAR Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party 6 ARUN KUMAR Jan Samman party 7 ARTI DEVI Mahasankalp Janta Party 8 LALTA PRASAD Voters Party International 9 SHAMBHU DAYAL DOHARE Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 10 SITA Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 11 DALVEER SINGH Independent 12 POOJA Independent 13 SANJAY KUMAR Independent

FARRUKHABAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Manoj Agarwal Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Mukesh Rajput Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Salman Khurshid Indian National Congress 4 Uday pal Singh Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Luxman Shivsena 6 Vipin Kumar Mishra Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 Shri Krishna Mazdoor Dalit Kisaan Mahila Gareeb Party (Hindustani) 8 Rahul Kumar Independent 9 Sanjay Kumar Independent

HAMIRPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DILIP KUMAR SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 2 KUNWAR PUSHPENDRA SINGH CHANDEL Bharatiya Janata Party 3 PRITAM SINGH LODHI KISAAN Indian National Congress 4 ARVIND KUMAR PRAJAPATI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 ER. KEDARNATH VISHWAKARMA Bahujan Mukti Party 6 SHRIRAM SINGH GAUR Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 SURESH CHANDRA RAJPUT Rashtriya Kranti Party 8 KAMLESH KUMAR Independent 9 KAMTA PRASAD PRAJAPATI Independent 10 MADHURAJ Independent 11 RAJESH Independent 12 RAM GOPAL Independent 13 SARJOOLAL Independent 14 SANJAY KUMAR SAHU Independent

HARDOI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Usha Verma Samajwadi Party 2 Jai Prakash Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Virendra Kumar Indian National Congress 4 Mahendra Pal Verma Bahujan Awam Party 5 Ram Chandra Bhartiya Krishak Dal 6 Sahab Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 7 Sanjay Bharatiya Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 Avdhesh Kumar Independent 9 Chotte Lal Independent 10 Bhaiya Lal Independent 11 Shive Kumar Independent

JALAUN

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AJAY SINGH (PANKAJ) Bahujan Samaj Party 2 BRIJLAL KHABRI Indian National Congress 3 BHANU PRATAP SINGH VERMA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 RAMSINGH Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 5 SHRAVAN KUMAR PAL Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party

JHANSI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Anurag Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Shyam Sundar Singh Samajwadi Party 3 Shivsharan Indian National Congress 4 Gaurishankar Kisan Raksha Party, 5 Jagat Vikram Singh Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 Dilshad Ahmed Siddique Swatantra Jantaraj Party 7 Shruti Agarwal Bundelkhand Kranti Dal 8 Kalpana Khard Independent 9 Raja Khateek Independent 10 Ramgopal Independent 11 Sunil Prajapati Independent

KANNAUJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DIMPLE YADAV Samajwadi Party 2 SUBRAT PATHAK Bharatiya Janata Party 3 ANAND VIKRAM SINGH Shivsena 4 RAMA DEVI Bhartiya Vanchitsamaj Party 5 SATYA RAM Rashtriya Kranti Party 6 SUBHASH CHANDRA DOHRE All India Forward Bloc 7 SANJEEV KUMAR Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 8 ANKIT SINGH Independent 9 PRATYUSH PATHAK Independent 10 SUNIL BHARTI Independent

KANPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ram Kumar Samajwadi Party 2 Sriprakash Jaiswal Indian National Congress 3 Satyadev Pachauri Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Alok Kumar Sabhi Jan Party 5 Poonam Shukla Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 6 Balbir Singh Chandel Shivsena 7 Mukti Yadav Bharatiya Rashtriya Morcha 8 Rina Saaf Party 9 Chandra Bhan Sankhwar Rashtriya Janmat Party 10 Javed Mohammad Khan Independent 11 Triveni Narayan Jaiswal Adhunik Bharat Party 12 Dilshad Ahmed Independent 13 Ram Gopal Uttam Independent 14 Shivam Kushwaha Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)

KHERI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ajay Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Zafar Ali Naqvi Indian National Congress 3 Dr. Purvi Verma Samajwadi Party 4 Vipnesh Shukla Communist Party of India 5 Asif Khan Bhartiya Kisan Party 6 Krishna Kumar Yadav Lok Jan Sangharsh Party 7 Bandana Gupta Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 Mahesh Chandra Verma Advocate Hindusthan Nirman Dal 9 Moh. Mumtaz Raza Rashtriya Janwadi Party (Socialist) 10 Ram Jeevan Bahujan Awam Party 11 Shrikrishna Verma Peace Party 12 Ajay Kumar Dixit Independent 13 Krishna Kumar Independent 14 Paro Kinner Independent 15 Manoj Kumar Singh Independent

MISRIKH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ashok Kumar Rawat Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Dr Neelu Satyarthi Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Manjari Rahi Indian National Congress 4 Arun Kumari Kori Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Nagendra Kumar Rashtrawadi Shramjeevi Dal 6 Beerendra Kanaujiya Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 Rahul Kumar Bhartiya Krishak Dal 8 Arpit Independent 9 Arvind Kumar Independent 10 Akash Niraj Independent 11 Raju Verma Independent 12 Rampal Independent 13 Shri Pal Verma Independent

SHAHJAHANPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Amar Chandra Jauhar Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Arun Kumar Sagar Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Brahm Swaroop Sagar Indian National Congress 4 Manish Chandra Kori Communist Party of India 5 Kishan Lal Sanyukt Vikas Party 6 Kuwar Pal Singh Gautam Jan Seva Sahayak Party 7 Dharmvir Balmiki Bhartiya Bhaichara Party 8 Narveer Fauji Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 Manohar Lal Saroj Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Rashtriya Azad Party 10 Ramesh Chandra Verma Manav Kranti Party 11 Sohan Pal alias Sonpal Bhartiya Krishak Dal 12 Arun Kumar Independent 13 Vineet Independent 14 Shyamacharan Independent

UNNAO

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Annu Tandon Indian National Congress 2 Arun Shanker Shukla Samajwadi Party 3 Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Umar Khan Nagrik Ekta Party 5 Chedi Lal Bharat Prabhat Party 6 Deepak Chaurasia Janhit Kisan Party 7 Shailesh Kushwaha Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic) 8 Satish Kumar Shukla Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 Satyendra Nath Gaur Independent

High-profile campaigning in Uttar Pradesh saw top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav taking part in rallies.

PM Modi addressed rallies in Kannauj and Hardoi, two of the UP seats which go to the polls in the fourth phase of voting on Monday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav too spent much of the day in Kannauj, the seat from where his wife Dimple Yadav is seeking re-election.

In 2014, the BJP had 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav had won from the Kannauj seat. It is a direct fight between BJP and SP-BSP alliance in most of these seats. Congress has a good presence in less than three of the constituencies which are Unnao, Farrukhabad and Kanpur.