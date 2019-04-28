Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Monday in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. Of the total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the seats going to poll on Monday are Akbarpur, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur, Kheri, Misrikh, Shahjahanpur and Unnao. Voting in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election.
Altogether, 2,38,88,367 people are eligible to cast their vote at 27,513 booths in the 13 constituencies. A total of 152 candidates are in the fray with a maximum of 15 in Shahjahanpur. Jalaun has the minimum number of nominees at five.
Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 from Uttar Pradesh:
AKBARPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Devendra Singh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Nisha
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Rajaram Pal
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Amit Tripathi
|Adhunik Bharat Party
|5
|Ashok Paswan
|Sabhi Jan Party
|6
|Mahendra Singh Yadav
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|7
|Ravi Sachan
|Janata Dal (United)
|8
|Ramgopal
|Rashtriya Janutthan Party
|9
|Saurabh Mishra
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|10
|Arun Kumar
|Independent
|11
|Neeraj Kumar Pasi Advocate
|Justice Party
|12
|Manoj Gupta
|Independent
|13
|Vikas Tripathi
|Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal
|14
|Sunil Kumar
|Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)
ETAWAH
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ASHOK KUMAR DOHARE
|Indian National Congress
|2
|KAMLESH KUMAR
|Samajwadi Party
|3
|Dr RAM SHANKAR KATHERIA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|AKSHASH KRISHNA
|Pichhra Samaj Party
|5
|AJAY KUMAR
|Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party
|6
|ARUN KUMAR
|Jan Samman party
|7
|ARTI DEVI
|Mahasankalp Janta Party
|8
|LALTA PRASAD
|Voters Party International
|9
|SHAMBHU DAYAL DOHARE
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|10
|SITA
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|11
|DALVEER SINGH
|Independent
|12
|POOJA
|Independent
|13
|SANJAY KUMAR
|Independent
FARRUKHABAD
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Manoj Agarwal
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Mukesh Rajput
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Salman Khurshid
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Uday pal Singh
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|Luxman
|Shivsena
|6
|Vipin Kumar Mishra
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|7
|Shri Krishna
|Mazdoor Dalit Kisaan Mahila Gareeb Party (Hindustani)
|8
|Rahul Kumar
|Independent
|9
|Sanjay Kumar
|Independent
HAMIRPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DILIP KUMAR SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|KUNWAR PUSHPENDRA SINGH CHANDEL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|PRITAM SINGH LODHI KISAAN
|Indian National Congress
|4
|ARVIND KUMAR PRAJAPATI
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|ER. KEDARNATH VISHWAKARMA
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|6
|SHRIRAM SINGH GAUR
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|7
|SURESH CHANDRA RAJPUT
|Rashtriya Kranti Party
|8
|KAMLESH KUMAR
|Independent
|9
|KAMTA PRASAD PRAJAPATI
|Independent
|10
|MADHURAJ
|Independent
|11
|RAJESH
|Independent
|12
|RAM GOPAL
|Independent
|13
|SARJOOLAL
|Independent
|14
|SANJAY KUMAR SAHU
|Independent
HARDOI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Usha Verma
|Samajwadi Party
|2
|Jai Prakash
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Virendra Kumar
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Mahendra Pal Verma
|Bahujan Awam Party
|5
|Ram Chandra
|Bhartiya Krishak Dal
|6
|Sahab Singh
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|7
|Sanjay Bharatiya
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|8
|Avdhesh Kumar
|Independent
|9
|Chotte Lal
|Independent
|10
|Bhaiya Lal
|Independent
|11
|Shive Kumar
|Independent
JALAUN
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|AJAY SINGH (PANKAJ)
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|BRIJLAL KHABRI
|Indian National Congress
|3
|BHANU PRATAP SINGH VERMA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|RAMSINGH
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
|5
|SHRAVAN KUMAR PAL
|Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party
JHANSI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Anurag Sharma
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Shyam Sundar Singh
|Samajwadi Party
|3
|Shivsharan
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Gaurishankar
|Kisan Raksha Party,
|5
|Jagat Vikram Singh
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|6
|Dilshad Ahmed Siddique
|Swatantra Jantaraj Party
|7
|Shruti Agarwal
|Bundelkhand Kranti Dal
|8
|Kalpana Khard
|Independent
|9
|Raja Khateek
|Independent
|10
|Ramgopal
|Independent
|11
|Sunil Prajapati
|Independent
KANNAUJ
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DIMPLE YADAV
|Samajwadi Party
|2
|SUBRAT PATHAK
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|ANAND VIKRAM SINGH
|Shivsena
|4
|RAMA DEVI
|Bhartiya Vanchitsamaj Party
|5
|SATYA RAM
|Rashtriya Kranti Party
|6
|SUBHASH CHANDRA DOHRE
|All India Forward Bloc
|7
|SANJEEV KUMAR
|Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
|8
|ANKIT SINGH
|Independent
|9
|PRATYUSH PATHAK
|Independent
|10
|SUNIL BHARTI
|Independent
KANPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Ram Kumar
|Samajwadi Party
|2
|Sriprakash Jaiswal
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Satyadev Pachauri
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Alok Kumar
|Sabhi Jan Party
|5
|Poonam Shukla
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|6
|Balbir Singh Chandel
|Shivsena
|7
|Mukti Yadav
|Bharatiya Rashtriya Morcha
|8
|Rina
|Saaf Party
|9
|Chandra Bhan Sankhwar
|Rashtriya Janmat Party
|10
|Javed Mohammad Khan
|Independent
|11
|Triveni Narayan Jaiswal
|Adhunik Bharat Party
|12
|Dilshad Ahmed
|Independent
|13
|Ram Gopal Uttam
|Independent
|14
|Shivam Kushwaha
|Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)
KHERI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Ajay Kumar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Zafar Ali Naqvi
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Dr. Purvi Verma
|Samajwadi Party
|4
|Vipnesh Shukla
|Communist Party of India
|5
|Asif Khan
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|6
|Krishna Kumar Yadav
|Lok Jan Sangharsh Party
|7
|Bandana Gupta
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|8
|Mahesh Chandra Verma Advocate
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|9
|Moh. Mumtaz Raza
|Rashtriya Janwadi Party (Socialist)
|10
|Ram Jeevan
|Bahujan Awam Party
|11
|Shrikrishna Verma
|Peace Party
|12
|Ajay Kumar Dixit
|Independent
|13
|Krishna Kumar
|Independent
|14
|Paro Kinner
|Independent
|15
|Manoj Kumar Singh
|Independent
MISRIKH
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Ashok Kumar Rawat
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Dr Neelu Satyarthi
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Manjari Rahi
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Arun Kumari Kori
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|Nagendra Kumar
|Rashtrawadi Shramjeevi Dal
|6
|Beerendra Kanaujiya
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|7
|Rahul Kumar
|Bhartiya Krishak Dal
|8
|Arpit
|Independent
|9
|Arvind Kumar
|Independent
|10
|Akash Niraj
|Independent
|11
|Raju Verma
|Independent
|12
|Rampal
|Independent
|13
|Shri Pal Verma
|Independent
SHAHJAHANPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Amar Chandra Jauhar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Arun Kumar Sagar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Brahm Swaroop Sagar
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Manish Chandra Kori
|Communist Party of India
|5
|Kishan Lal
|Sanyukt Vikas Party
|6
|Kuwar Pal Singh Gautam
|Jan Seva Sahayak Party
|7
|Dharmvir Balmiki
|Bhartiya Bhaichara Party
|8
|Narveer Fauji
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|9
|Manohar Lal Saroj
|Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Rashtriya Azad Party
|10
|Ramesh Chandra Verma
|Manav Kranti Party
|11
|Sohan Pal alias Sonpal
|Bhartiya Krishak Dal
|12
|Arun Kumar
|Independent
|13
|Vineet
|Independent
|14
|Shyamacharan
|Independent
UNNAO
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Annu Tandon
|Indian National Congress
|2
|Arun Shanker Shukla
|Samajwadi Party
|3
|Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Umar Khan
|Nagrik Ekta Party
|5
|Chedi Lal
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|6
|Deepak Chaurasia
|Janhit Kisan Party
|7
|Shailesh Kushwaha
|Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)
|8
|Satish Kumar Shukla
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|9
|Satyendra Nath Gaur
|Independent
High-profile campaigning in Uttar Pradesh saw top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav taking part in rallies.
PM Modi addressed rallies in Kannauj and Hardoi, two of the UP seats which go to the polls in the fourth phase of voting on Monday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav too spent much of the day in Kannauj, the seat from where his wife Dimple Yadav is seeking re-election.
In 2014, the BJP had 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav had won from the Kannauj seat. It is a direct fight between BJP and SP-BSP alliance in most of these seats. Congress has a good presence in less than three of the constituencies which are Unnao, Farrukhabad and Kanpur.