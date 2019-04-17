Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

At least eight Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in the second phase of Lok Sabha on April 18. Polling will be held in Nagina (SC), Amroha, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Hathras (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Agra (SC).

The eight Lok Sabha seats were bagged by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. This time it faces a tough fight from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

Fatehpur Sikri will see a triangular battle between Babbar, BJP's Rajkumar Chahar and BSP's Shreebhagwan Sharma, who is a two-time MLA from Debai assembly constituency of Bulandshahr.

While in the temple-town constituency of Mathura, Bollywood "dream girl" of yesteryears, Hema Malini, is seeking re-election after winning the seat in the 2014 general elections. The other candidates in the fray are Kunwar Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress.

In Amroha, sitting BJP MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar will lock horns with Bahujan Samaj Party's Kunwar Danish Al, who recently joined the party after quitting as the general secretary of the Janata Dal-Secular.

In this phase, the BSP has fielded candidates for six of the eight constituencies -- Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri. The SP and the RLD have fielded one candidate each from Hathras and Mathura respectively.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Puducherry in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

AGRA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Preeta Harit Indian National Congress 2 Manoj Kumar Soni Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Satyapal Singh Baghel Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Chandra Pal Adarsh Samaj Party 5 Raja Rashtriya Vyapari Party 6 Ramji Lal Vidhyarthi Peace Party 7 Himanshi Lok Gathbandhan Party 8 Ambedkari Hasnuram Ambedkari Independent 9 Babu Lal Independent

ALIGARH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR. AJEET BALIYAN Bahujan Samaj Party 2 BIJENDRA SINGH CHAUDHARY Indian National Congress 3 SATISH KUMAR GAUTAM Bharatiya Janata Party 4 AMAR SINGH MAHAUR Swatantra Jantaraj Party 5 DILEEP SHARMA Peace Party 6 DEEPAK CHAUDHARY Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 THAKUR MANOJ SINGH Rashtravadi Party (Bharat) 8 MOHD. SHAKEEL (ADV.) Lok Dal 9 SATISH CHANDRA SHARMA Aam Aadmi Party 10 SANJAY BALMIKI Bhartiya Bhaichara Party 11 ASHOK KUMAR PANDEY Independent 12 CHARAN SINGH Independent 13 LAXMI DHANGAR Independent 14 SHAHEEN Independent

AMROHA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANWAR SINGH TANWAR Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KUNWAR DANISH ALI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SACHIN CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress 4 MATLOOB AHMAD Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 RAJPAL SINGH SAINI Jan Shakti Dal 6 AKHTAR Independent 7 NARESH KUMAR Independent 8 RAJPAL SINGH Independent 9 (KUNWAR) ROBIN TYAGI Independent 10 VIKAR AHMAD Independent

BULANDSHAHR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BANSHI SINGH Indian National Congress 2 BHOLA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 YOGESH VERMA Bahujan Samaj Party 4 PRAMOD KUMAR Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 5 REENA DEVI National Bhrashtachar Mukt Party 6 VINAY KUMAR SINGH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 7 SATISH Bharatiya Bahujan Parivartan Party 8 MANOJ KUMAR SINGH Independent 9 RADHIKA DEVI Independent

FATEHPUR SIKRI



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAJKUMAR CHAHAR Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RAJ BABBAR Indian National Congress 3 SHREEBHAGWAN SHARMA Bahujan Samaj Party 4 NAWAB GUL CHAMAN SHERWANI VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 5 MANISHA SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 VIJAY SINGH DHANGAR Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 7 SATYENDRA BAGHEL Aam Janta Party (India) 8 SARVESH KUMAR Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party 9 SADAB NOOR Adarsh Samaj Party 10 ANIL KUMAR KUSHWAHA Independent 11 ARTI SHARMA Independent 12 PASTAR THOMSAN MASSY Independent 13 NARESH KUMAR Independent 14 PURUSHOTTAM DAS (FAUZI BHAI) Independent 15 RAM BAHORI Independent

HATHRAS



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAJVIR DILER Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RAMJI LAL SUMAN Samajwadi Party 3 TRILOKI RAM Indian National Congress 4 BHUPENDRA KUMAR Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 5 RAJARAM Lok Dal 6 TILAK SINGH Independent 7 DINESH SAI Independent 8 HARSWAROOP Independent

MATHURA



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KUNWAR NARENDRA SINGH Rashtriya Lok Dal 2 MAHESH PATHAK Indian National Congress 3 HEMA MALINI Bharatiya Janata Party 4 OMPRAKASH Swatantra Jantaraj Party 5 CHATTAR alias CHATRAPAL SINGH NISHAD Bahujan Mukti Party 6 JAGVIR SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 JASVANT SINGH BAGHEL Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 8 JASVEER SINGH Rashtriya Naujawan Dal 9 DINESH GAUTAM Bhartiya Anarakshit Party 10 RAMDEV GAUTAM Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 11 PRAMOD KRISHNA Independent 12 PHAKKAD BABA Independent 13 RAMDAS TYAGI Independent

NAGINA



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 OMVATI DEVI Indian National Congress 2 GIRISH CHANDRA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 DR. YASHWANT SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 4 AMICHAND Rashtriya Samanta Dal 5 KAMESH KUMAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 6 TEJ SINGH Ambedkar Samaj Party 7 CHARAN SINGH Independent

The Election Commission has set up 16,162 polling booths in 8,751 polling centres for this phase in the state.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.