Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh will on Tuesday witness voting in ten Lok seats - Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit - in the third phase of the general election. A total of 81 candidates are in the fray and the votes will be cast at 9076 polling stations.

The BJP, which had won seven out of the ten seats in this region in 2014, has a huge stake in this phase in Uttar Pradesh as the area is considered a Samajwadi Party stronghold as three of the total five members of the Yadav family had won from this region despite a Modi wave in the last elections.

The three Yadav family members who are seeking re-election respectively from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad in this phase are Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav.

In 2014, Mulayam Singh had won both the Mainpuri and Azamgarh seats but had vacated the first one, which was won by his another family member Tej Pratap Singh in the subsequent by-election.

The other political heavyweights, whose fate are in the poll balance in the third phase of elections here, include Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who is fighting from Bareilly and BJP's Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit. With a large area of the Rohilkhand region considered a stronghold of Samajwadi Party, the state's trilateral alliance of the SP, BSP and RLD have left no stone unturned in campaigning in this region.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh:

AONLA



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DHARMENDRA KASHYAP Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RUCHIVIRA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KUNWAR SARVARAJ SINGH Indian National Congress 4 MO. ATEEQ National Fifty Fifty Front 5 IRSHAD ANSARI ADVOCATE VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 6 RISHIPAL Jan Shakti Ekta Party 7 DINESH KUMAR Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 DHARMENDRA KUMAR Shivsena 9 PRAMOD KUMAR YADAV Bhartiya Krishak Dal 10 PRITI KASHYAP Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party 11 RAMPHAL SHAKYA Bahujan Mukti Party 12 SUNIL KUMAR Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 13 LAKSHMI Independent 14 HEMENDRA PAL SINGH Independent

BADAUN



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dharmendra Yadav Samajwadi Party 2 Saleem Iqbal Shervani Indian National Congress 3 Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Kailash Kumar Mishra All India Forward Bloc 5 Mahesh Shrivastav Kalyankari Jantantrik Party 6 Atul Kumar Independent 7 Kirpa Shankar Shakya Independent 8 Swami Paglanand Independent 9 Hari Singh Independent

BAREILLY

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRAVEEN SINGH ARON Indian National Congress 2 BHAGWAT SARAN GANGWAR Samajwadi Party 3 SATISH KUMAR Communist Party of India 4 SANTOSH KUMAR GANGWAR Bharatiya Janata Party 5 JAGPAL SINGH YADAV Akhand Samaj Party 6 MANOJ VIKAT Bahujan Nyay Dal 7 YATENDRA SINGH Bahujan Samyak Party (Mission) 8 RAHEESH MIYA VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 9 RABIYA AKHTAR Khusro Sena Party 10 LAEEK AHMAD MANSOORI Naitik Party 11 SAMAN TAHIR Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 12 USHA AGARWAL Independent 13 ZAVED KHAN Independent 14 NITIN MOHAN Independent 15 RAKESH AGARWAL ADVOCATE Independent 16 SYED RASHID ALI CHAMAN Independent

ETAH



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ku. Devendra Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party 2 Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Atar Singh Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 4 Anuj Kumar Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party) 5 Anand Prakash Singh Rajput Rashtriya Backward Party 6 Naresh Chandra Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 Bharat Singh Rashtriya Kranti Party 8 Rashmi Yadav Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 Suraj Singh Jan Adhikar Party 10 Ashok Kumar Independent 11 Indrapal Independent 12 Parvati Nandan Independent 13 Satendra Kumar Panda Independent 14 Hari Om Independent

FIROZABAD



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Akshay Yadav Samajwadi Party 2 Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Upendra Singh Rajput Bharatiya Kisan Parivartan Party 4 Shivpal Singh Yadav Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 Chaudhary Basheer Independent 6 Rajveer Independent

MAINPURI



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PREM SINGH SHAKYA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MULAYAM SINGH YADAV Samajwadi Party 3 OMBEER LODHI Jan Seva Sahayak Party 4 KULDEEP KUMAR Bhartiya Kisan Party 5 CHAKRAPAN Jan Adesh Akshuni Sena 6 TEJ PRATAP SINGH JATAV Moulik Adhikar Party 7 RAJAT KUMAR Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party 8 RAVINDRA SINGH KATAR Bhartiya Navodaya Party 9 SHYAM SINGH Swatantra Jantaraj Party 10 HARIRAM SHAKYA Voters Party International 11 RAVINDRA SINGH YADAV Independent 12 SAVENDRA SINGH Independent

MORADABAD



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 IMRAN PRATAPGHARI Indian National Congress 2 KUNWAR SARVESH KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr. S.T. HASAN Samajwadi Party 4 MO. ASLAM ALIAS PASHA Jan Shakti Dal 5 Tej Singh Seny Rashtriya Samanta Dal 6 DILERAM Bhartiya Harit Party 7 NADIR ALI MANSOORI Peace Party 8 BHISHM JEET SINGH Fauji Janta Party 9 ROOPCHAND SINGH Bharatiya Bahujan Samta Party 10 AKEEL Independent 11 NARESH KUMAR SAINI Independent 12 PRINCE KUMAR SHARMA Independent 13 MUSARAAT HUSSAIN Independent

PILIBHIT



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Feroze Varun Gandhi Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Hemraj Verma Samajwadi Party 3 Anita Tripathi Shivsena 4 Dr. Bharat Janata Dal (United) 5 Dr. Sita Ram Rajput Sabka Dal United 6 Sanjay Kumar Bharti Naitik Party 7 Md. Hanif Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 Urvashi Singh Independent 9 Kaif Raza Khan Independent 10 Jafri Begum Independent 11 Munesh Singh Independent 12 Varun Gandhi Independent 13 Surendra Kumar Gupta Independent

RAMPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Jayaprada Nahata Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Mohammad Azam Khan Samajwadi Party 3 Sanjay Kapoor Indian National Congress 4 Arshad Warsi Minorities Democratic Party 5 Ishrat Khan All India Minorities Front 6 Mohd. Khushi United Democratic Front Secular 7 Saroj Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 Javed Khan Independent 9 Naim Independent 10 Sameena Begum Independent 11 Haneef Khan Independent

SAMBHAL



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 MAJOR JAGAT PAL SINGH Indian National Congress 2 PARAMESHVAR LAL SAINI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 DR. SHAFIQUR REHMAN BARQ Samajwadi Party 4 ILYAS Bhartiya Hind Fauj 5 KARAN SINGH YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 BHOJRAJ Swatantra Jantaraj Party 7 RAM CHANDRA Bharat Prabhat Party 8 SHAHLA WAJID Ambedkar Samaj Party 9 HASAN RAZA Rashtriya Ulama Council 10 FIROZ KHAN Independent 11 MOHD. MASROOR Independent 12 VIRENDRA KUMAR PRAJAPATI Independent

A total of 1.76 crore voters -- 95.5 lakh males and 80.9 lakh females -- are slated to exercise their franchise in this phase at 20,116 polling booths to decide the fate of 120 candidates in the fray.

There are 2,98,619 first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 2,99,871 voters who are about 80 years of age.