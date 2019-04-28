Full list of constituencies going to vote in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 29

NEW DELHI: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election will be held in 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states on Monday. Over 12 crore 79 lakh voters will be deciding the fate of 961 candidates in the fourth phase of the election. The Election Commission has put in place over 1 lakh 40 thousand polling booths to ensure smooth conduct of the poll.
Voting will be held in 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, 8 in West Bengal, 6 in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each, 5 seats in Bihar and 3 in Jharkhand.
Here are the seats which are going to polls in the fourth phase:
|SERIAL NUMBER
|STATE
|LOK SABHA SEAT
|POLLING DATE
|FOURTH PHASE – 71 CONSTITUENCIES
|1
|Bihar
|BEGUSARAI
|29 April 2019
|2
|Bihar
|DARBHANGA
|29 April 2019
|3
|Bihar
|MUNGER
|29 April 2019
|4
|Bihar
|SAMASTIPUR
|29 April 2019
|5
|Bihar
|UJIARPUR
|29 April 2019
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|ANANTNAG
|29 April 2019
|7
|Jharkhand
|CHATRA
|29 April 2019
|8
|Jharkhand
|LOHARDAGA
|29 April 2019
|9
|Jharkhand
|PALAMU
|29 April 2019
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|BALAGHAT
|29 April 2019
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|CHHINDWARA
|29 April 2019
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|JABALPUR
|29 April 2019
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|MANDLA
|29 April 2019
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|SHAHDOL
|29 April 2019
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|SIDHI
|29 April 2019
|16
|Maharashtra
|BHIWANDI
|29 April 2019
|17
|Maharashtra
|DHULE
|29 April 2019
|18
|Maharashtra
|DINDORI
|29 April 2019
|19
|Maharashtra
|KALYAN
|29 April 2019
|20
|Maharashtra
|MAVAL
|29 April 2019
|21
|Maharashtra
|MUMBAI NORTH
|29 April 2019
|22
|Maharashtra
|MUMBAI NORTH CENTRAL
|29 April 2019
|23
|Maharashtra
|MUMBAI NORTH EAST
|29 April 2019
|24
|Maharashtra
|MUMBAI NORTH WEST
|29 April 2019
|25
|Maharashtra
|MUMBAI SOUTH
|29 April 2019
|26
|Maharashtra
|MUMBAI SOUTH CENTRAL
|29 April 2019
|27
|Maharashtra
|NANDURBAR
|29 April 2019
|28
|Maharashtra
|NASHIK
|29 April 2019
|29
|Maharashtra
|PALGHAR
|29 April 2019
|30
|Maharashtra
|SHIRDI
|29 April 2019
|31
|Maharashtra
|SHIRUR
|29 April 2019
|32
|Maharashtra
|THANE
|29 April 2019
|33
|Odisha
|BALASORE
|29 April 2019
|34
|Odisha
|BHADRAK
|29 April 2019
|35
|Odisha
|JAGATSINGHPUR
|29 April 2019
|36
|Odisha
|JAJPUR
|29 April 2019
|37
|Odisha
|KENDRAPARA
|29 April 2019
|38
|Odisha
|MAYURBHANJ
|29 April 2019
|39
|Rajasthan
|AJMER
|29 April 2019
|40
|Rajasthan
|BANSWARA
|29 April 2019
|41
|Rajasthan
|BARMER
|29 April 2019
|42
|Rajasthan
|BHILWARA
|29 April 2019
|43
|Rajasthan
|CHITTORGARH
|29 April 2019
|44
|Rajasthan
|JALORE
|29 April 2019
|45
|Rajasthan
|JHALAWAR–BARAN
|29 April 2019
|46
|Rajasthan
|JODHPUR
|29 April 2019
|47
|Rajasthan
|KOTA
|29 April 2019
|48
|Rajasthan
|PALI
|29 April 2019
|49
|Rajasthan
|RAJSAMAND
|29 April 2019
|50
|Rajasthan
|TONK–SAWAI MADHOPUR
|29 April 2019
|51
|Rajasthan
|UDAIPUR
|29 April 2019
|52
|Uttar Pradesh
|AKBARPUR
|29 April 2019
|53
|Uttar Pradesh
|ETAWAH
|29 April 2019
|54
|Uttar Pradesh
|FARRUKHABAD
|29 April 2019
|55
|Uttar Pradesh
|HAMIRPUR
|29 April 2019
|56
|Uttar Pradesh
|HARDOI
|29 April 2019
|57
|Uttar Pradesh
|JALAUN
|29 April 2019
|58
|Uttar Pradesh
|JHANSI
|29 April 2019
|59
|Uttar Pradesh
|KANNAUJ
|29 April 2019
|60
|Uttar Pradesh
|KANPUR
|29 April 2019
|61
|Uttar Pradesh
|KHERI
|29 April 2019
|62
|Uttar Pradesh
|MISRIKH
|29 April 2019
|63
|Uttar Pradesh
|SHAHJAHANPUR
|29 April 2019
|64
|Uttar Pradesh
|UNNAO
|29 April 2019
|65
|West Bengal
|ASANSOL
|29 April 2019
|66
|West Bengal
|BAHARAMPUR
|29 April 2019
|67
|West Bengal
|BARDHAMAN PURBA
|29 April 2019
|68
|West Bengal
|BARDHAMAN–DURGAPUR
|29 April 2019
|69
|West Bengal
|BIRBHUM
|29 April 2019
|70
|West Bengal
|BOLPUR
|29 April 2019
|71
|West Bengal
|KRISHNANAGAR
|29 April 2019
|72
|West Bengal
|RANAGHAT
|29 April 2019
Voting is also being held in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday where the election is being held in three phases due to security reasons. The four districts in Anantnag parliamentary constituency are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama which have 16 assembly segments in total. The first phase of polls in Anantnag were held on 23 April, while the next two are on 29 April in Kulgam and in Shopian and in Pulwama on 6 May. All the seats in Anantnag parliamentary constituency belong to the general category.