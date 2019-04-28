Full list of constituencies going to vote in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 29

NEW DELHI: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election will be held in 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states on Monday. Over 12 crore 79 lakh voters will be deciding the fate of 961 candidates in the fourth phase of the election. The Election Commission has put in place over 1 lakh 40 thousand polling booths to ensure smooth conduct of the poll.

Voting will be held in 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, 8 in West Bengal, 6 in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each, 5 seats in Bihar and 3 in Jharkhand.

Here are the seats which are going to polls in the fourth phase:

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT POLLING DATE FOURTH PHASE – 71 CONSTITUENCIES 1 Bihar BEGUSARAI 29 April 2019 2 Bihar DARBHANGA 29 April 2019 3 Bihar MUNGER 29 April 2019 4 Bihar SAMASTIPUR 29 April 2019 5 Bihar UJIARPUR 29 April 2019 6 Jammu and Kashmir ANANTNAG 29 April 2019 7 Jharkhand CHATRA 29 April 2019 8 Jharkhand LOHARDAGA 29 April 2019 9 Jharkhand PALAMU 29 April 2019 10 Madhya Pradesh BALAGHAT 29 April 2019 11 Madhya Pradesh CHHINDWARA 29 April 2019 12 Madhya Pradesh JABALPUR 29 April 2019 13 Madhya Pradesh MANDLA 29 April 2019 14 Madhya Pradesh SHAHDOL 29 April 2019 15 Madhya Pradesh SIDHI 29 April 2019 16 Maharashtra BHIWANDI 29 April 2019 17 Maharashtra DHULE 29 April 2019 18 Maharashtra DINDORI 29 April 2019 19 Maharashtra KALYAN 29 April 2019 20 Maharashtra MAVAL 29 April 2019 21 Maharashtra MUMBAI NORTH 29 April 2019 22 Maharashtra MUMBAI NORTH CENTRAL 29 April 2019 23 Maharashtra MUMBAI NORTH EAST 29 April 2019 24 Maharashtra MUMBAI NORTH WEST 29 April 2019 25 Maharashtra MUMBAI SOUTH 29 April 2019 26 Maharashtra MUMBAI SOUTH CENTRAL 29 April 2019 27 Maharashtra NANDURBAR 29 April 2019 28 Maharashtra NASHIK 29 April 2019 29 Maharashtra PALGHAR 29 April 2019 30 Maharashtra SHIRDI 29 April 2019 31 Maharashtra SHIRUR 29 April 2019 32 Maharashtra THANE 29 April 2019 33 Odisha BALASORE 29 April 2019 34 Odisha BHADRAK 29 April 2019 35 Odisha JAGATSINGHPUR 29 April 2019 36 Odisha JAJPUR 29 April 2019 37 Odisha KENDRAPARA 29 April 2019 38 Odisha MAYURBHANJ 29 April 2019 39 Rajasthan AJMER 29 April 2019 40 Rajasthan BANSWARA 29 April 2019 41 Rajasthan BARMER 29 April 2019 42 Rajasthan BHILWARA 29 April 2019 43 Rajasthan CHITTORGARH 29 April 2019 44 Rajasthan JALORE 29 April 2019 45 Rajasthan JHALAWAR–BARAN 29 April 2019 46 Rajasthan JODHPUR 29 April 2019 47 Rajasthan KOTA 29 April 2019 48 Rajasthan PALI 29 April 2019 49 Rajasthan RAJSAMAND 29 April 2019 50 Rajasthan TONK–SAWAI MADHOPUR 29 April 2019 51 Rajasthan UDAIPUR 29 April 2019 52 Uttar Pradesh AKBARPUR 29 April 2019 53 Uttar Pradesh ETAWAH 29 April 2019 54 Uttar Pradesh FARRUKHABAD 29 April 2019 55 Uttar Pradesh HAMIRPUR 29 April 2019 56 Uttar Pradesh HARDOI 29 April 2019 57 Uttar Pradesh JALAUN 29 April 2019 58 Uttar Pradesh JHANSI 29 April 2019 59 Uttar Pradesh KANNAUJ 29 April 2019 60 Uttar Pradesh KANPUR 29 April 2019 61 Uttar Pradesh KHERI 29 April 2019 62 Uttar Pradesh MISRIKH 29 April 2019 63 Uttar Pradesh SHAHJAHANPUR 29 April 2019 64 Uttar Pradesh UNNAO 29 April 2019 65 West Bengal ASANSOL 29 April 2019 66 West Bengal BAHARAMPUR 29 April 2019 67 West Bengal BARDHAMAN PURBA 29 April 2019 68 West Bengal BARDHAMAN–DURGAPUR 29 April 2019 69 West Bengal BIRBHUM 29 April 2019 70 West Bengal BOLPUR 29 April 2019 71 West Bengal KRISHNANAGAR 29 April 2019 72 West Bengal RANAGHAT 29 April 2019

Voting is also being held in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday where the election is being held in three phases due to security reasons. The four districts in Anantnag parliamentary constituency are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama which have 16 assembly segments in total. The first phase of polls in Anantnag were held on 23 April, while the next two are on 29 April in Kulgam and in Shopian and in Pulwama on 6 May. All the seats in Anantnag parliamentary constituency belong to the general category.