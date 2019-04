Full list of constituencies going to vote in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18

Ninety seven parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and 1 Union territory will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18. Over fifteen crore seventy nine lakh thirty four thousand voters will decide the fate of 1629 candidates who are are in the fray in the second phase of polls. More than one lakh eighty one thousand polling booths ready for smooth conduct of polls.

Voting on Thursday will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry. Elections will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha. Election was scheduled to be held in one seat in Tripura but the Election Commission in a late night order postponed polling till April 23 citing law and order situation.

Here is the full list of the constituencies which are going to vote in the second phase

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT POLLING DATE SECOND PHASE – 97 CONSTITUENCIES 1 Assam AUTONOMOUS DISTRICT 18 April 2019 2 Assam KARIMGANJ 18 April 2019 3 Assam MANGALDOI 18 April 2019 4 Assam NOWGONG 18 April 2019 5 Assam SILCHAR 18 April 2019 6 Bihar BANKA 18 April 2019 7 Bihar BHAGALPUR 18 April 2019 8 Bihar KATIHAR 18 April 2019 9 Bihar KISHANGANJ 18 April 2019 10 Bihar PURNIA 18 April 2019 11 Chhattisgarh KANKER 18 April 2019 12 Chhattisgarh MAHASAMUND 18 April 2019 13 Chhattisgarh RAJNANDGAON 18 April 2019 14 Jammu and Kashmir SRINAGAR 18 April 2019 15 Jammu and Kashmir UDHAMPUR 18 April 2019 16 Karnataka BANGALORE CENTRAL 18 April 2019 17 Karnataka BANGALORE NORTH 18 April 2019 18 Karnataka BANGALORE RURAL 18 April 2019 19 Karnataka CHAMARAJANAGAR 18 April 2019 20 Karnataka CHIKBALLAPUR 18 April 2019 21 Karnataka CHITRADURGA 18 April 2019 22 Karnataka DAKSHINA KANNADA 18 April 2019 23 Karnataka HASSAN 18 April 2019 24 Karnataka KOLAR 18 April 2019 25 Karnataka MANDYA 18 April 2019 26 Karnataka MYSORE 18 April 2019 27 Karnataka TUMKUR 18 April 2019 28 Karnataka UDUPI CHIKMAGALUR 18 April 2019 29 Karnataka BANGALORE SOUTH 18 April 2019 30 Maharashtra AKOLA 18 April 2019 31 Maharashtra AMRAVATI 18 April 2019 32 Maharashtra BEED 18 April 2019 33 Maharashtra BULDHANA 18 April 2019 34 Maharashtra HINGOLI 18 April 2019 35 Maharashtra LATUR 18 April 2019 36 Maharashtra NANDED 18 April 2019 37 Maharashtra OSMANABAD 18 April 2019 38 Maharashtra PARBHANI 18 April 2019 39 Maharashtra SOLAPUR 18 April 2019 40 Odisha ASKA 18 April 2019 41 Odisha BARGARH 18 April 2019 42 Odisha BOLANGIR 18 April 2019 43 Odisha KANDHAMAL 18 April 2019 44 Odisha SUNDARGARH 18 April 2019 45 Tamil Nadu ARAKKONAM 18 April 2019 46 Tamil Nadu ARANI 18 April 2019 47 Tamil Nadu CHENNAI CENTRAL 18 April 2019 48 Tamil Nadu CHENNAI NORTH 18 April 2019 49 Tamil Nadu CHENNAI SOUTH 18 April 2019 50 Tamil Nadu CHIDAMBARAM 18 April 2019 51 Tamil Nadu COIMBATORE 18 April 2019 52 Tamil Nadu CUDDALORE 18 April 2019 53 Tamil Nadu DHARMAPURI 18 April 2019 54 Tamil Nadu DINDIGUL 18 April 2019 55 Tamil Nadu ERODE 18 April 2019 56 Tamil Nadu KALLAKURICHI 18 April 2019 57 Tamil Nadu KANCHEEPURAM 18 April 2019 58 Tamil Nadu KANYAKUMARI 18 April 2019 59 Tamil Nadu KARUR 18 April 2019 60 Tamil Nadu KRISHNAGIRI 18 April 2019 61 Tamil Nadu MADURAI 18 April 2019 62 Tamil Nadu MAYILADUTURAI 18 April 2019 63 Tamil Nadu NAGAPATTINAM 18 April 2019 64 Tamil Nadu NAMAKKAL 18 April 2019 65 Tamil Nadu NILGIRIS 18 April 2019 66 Tamil Nadu PERAMBALUR 18 April 2019 67 Tamil Nadu POLLACHI 18 April 2019 68 Tamil Nadu RAMANATHAPURAM 18 April 2019 69 Tamil Nadu SALEM 18 April 2019 70 Tamil Nadu SIVAGANGA 18 April 2019 71 Tamil Nadu SRIPERUMBUDUR 18 April 2019 72 Tamil Nadu TENKASI 18 April 2019 73 Tamil Nadu THANJAVUR 18 April 2019 74 Tamil Nadu THENI 18 April 2019 75 Tamil Nadu THIRUVALLUR 18 April 2019 76 Tamil Nadu THOOTHUKUDI 18 April 2019 77 Tamil Nadu TIRUCHIRAPPALLI 18 April 2019 78 Tamil Nadu TIRUNELVELI 18 April 2019 79 Tamil Nadu TIRUPPUR 18 April 2019 80 Tamil Nadu TIRUVANNAMALAI 18 April 2019 81 Tamil Nadu VELLORE 18 April 2019 82 Tamil Nadu VILLUPURAM 18 April 2019 83 Tamil Nadu VIRUDHUNAGAR 18 April 2019 84 Tripura TRIPURA EAST 18 April 2019 85 Manipur INNER MANIPUR 18 April 2019 86 Uttar Pradesh AGRA 18 April 2019 87 Uttar Pradesh ALIGARH 18 April 2019 88 Uttar Pradesh AMROHA 18 April 2019 89 Uttar Pradesh BULANDSHAHR 18 April 2019 90 Uttar Pradesh FATEHPUR SIKRI 18 April 2019 91 Uttar Pradesh HATHRAS 18 April 2019 92 Uttar Pradesh MATHURA 18 April 2019 93 Uttar Pradesh NAGINA 18 April 2019 94 West Bengal DARJEELING 18 April 2019 95 West Bengal JALPAIGURI 18 April 2019 96 West Bengal RAIGANJ 18 April 2019 97 Puducherry PUDUCHERRY 18 April 2019

Among the key contestants in the fray are Union ministers Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, BJP's Hema Malini and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi.

The EC in an order on Tuesday cancelled the poll in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency over allegations of excess use of money power. Authorities had seized over Rs 10 crore cash from a premises of an associate of a DMK leader recently.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.