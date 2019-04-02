Full schedule of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Nagaland and Assam

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Nagaland and Assam on April 3, Wednesday. In the morning, he will attend a public meeting at Dimapur District Sports Stadium in Nagaland and from there, he will arrive in Assam, where two meetings are scheduled.

Here's the full schedule of Rahul Gandhi's Nagaland and Assam schedule for April 3.

10:45 am: Public meeting at Dimapur District Sports Stadium, Nagaland

12:45 pm: Public meeting at Bokakhat Sports Complex Ground, District Golaghat, Assam

3:00 pm: Public meeting at Govt. H.S. School Ground, North Lakhimpur, Assam

In the upcoming national election, Rahul Gandhi will fight from two seats - Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) and Wayanad (Kerala).

On Tuesday, the Congress released the manifesto for the election, in which their pro-poor scheme called 'NYAY' was being considered the highlight.