हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency

Gauhati is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency
Bijoya Chakravarty of BJP has managed to win 1999, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Gauhati constituency. (Photo courtesy: LSTV)

Gauhati is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency covers 10 assembly segments - Dudhnai (ST), Boko (SC), Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Guwahati East, Guwahati West, Hajo and Barkhetry.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Bijoya Chakravarty registered an absolutely stellar win by decimating Congress' Manash Borah by over 3 lakh votes. Others like AIUDF's Gopi Nath Das and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya - placed third and fourth, respectively - did not stand a chance against the former member of Janata Party who had also been a member of AGP. The voter turnout figure was 78.67 per cent.

Interestingly, Chakravarty won from this constituency on a BJP ticket for the first time in 1999 before being replaced by noted singer Bhupen Hazarika in the 2004 election. Hazarika lost and the party returned the constituency to Chakravarty who won from here in 2009 election. That year, her winning margin was 11,855 votes against Congress' Captain Robi Bordoloi. The voter turnout figure was 64.46 per cent.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Assam Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT2M25S

US' message for China ahead of UN decision On Masood Azhar