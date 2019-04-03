Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ghaziabad is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Ghaziabad will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Ghaziabad constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Dholana. The constituency was formed in 2008 after the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

1 Dolly Sharma Indian National Congress 2 Vijay Kumar Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Suresh Bansal Samajwadi Party 4 Ashok Sharma Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party) 5 Divya Yog Maya Saraswati Rashtriya Bharatiya Jan Jan Party 6 Nagendra Kumar Shivsena 7 Mohan Lal Republican Party of India (A) 8 Rakesh Suri Right to Recall Party 10 Mohd. Salim Ahmed Sabse Achchhi Party 12 Sunil Nayar Rashtriya Lok Sarvadhikar Party 14 Sewa Ram Kasana Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 15 Amit Sharma Independent 16 Vijay Kumar Singh Bharatiya Janata Party

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vijay Kumar Singh secured a massive win with a margin of 567260 votes. At the second spot was Congress candidate Raj Babbar who bagged 1,91,222 votes.

In Ghaziabad, 75.55 per cent or 1342471 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 14 candidates was forfeited.

In the 2009 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajnath Singh had won the seat bagging 3,59,637 votes defeating Congress candidate Surendra Prakash Goel who bagged 2,68,956 votes.

BJP has yet again nominated Vijay Kumar Singh from the seat. Congress candidate Dolly Sharma and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Suresh Bansal are also in the fray.