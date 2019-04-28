The Parliamentary Constituency of Ghazipur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections.

The Ghazipur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 75) comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments, two of which are reserved for SC candidates.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ghazipur parliamentary constituency are Jakhanian (SC), Saidpur (SC), Ghazipur, Jangipur and Zamania.

Live TV

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Manoj Sinha of BJP was elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP candidate Sinha bagged 306929 votes and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Shivkanya Kushwaha. The SP candidate got 274477 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has re-nominated Sinha from the Ghazipur seat. While the Congress has fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwah, the BSP has given ticket to Afzal Ansari from here.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.