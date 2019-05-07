close

Priyanka Gandhi

Go and teach abuses in Italy: Yogi Adityanath to Priyanka Gandhi over viral clip with kids

"She is teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please go and teach these abuses in Italy," Yogi Adityanath said.

Go and teach abuses in Italy: Yogi Adityanath to Priyanka Gandhi over viral clip with kids

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying it has "failed" as a party and staring at defeat even in its bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress has failed because it does negative politics. And after the prince (Rahul Gandhi), it fielded its princess (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). And what happened after that...They are staring at a defeat in Amethi too," the BJP leader claimed.

Adityanath also accused Priyanka of teaching abusive language to children in Amethi, and "requested" her to do all that in Italy.

"She is teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please go and teach these abuses in Italy," he said, in a swipe at the Italian origin of her mother Sonia Gandhi.

Live TV

He was addressing a rally at Mandawali in support of the BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir. 

