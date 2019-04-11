Google marks beginning of Lok Sabha poll with a doodle

NEW DELHI: Google on Thursday marked the beginning of first phase of Lok Sabha poll in India with a doodle.

The Google doodle shows an inked finger and when a user clicks on the inked finger then the user lands on a page that explains the voting procedure. The page contains several information which are very helpful for first-time voters.

The page has information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and EVM.

The polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will take place on May 23.

In the first phase on Thursday, a total of 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories will go to polls.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana will vote today in a single phase. Voting will also be held in parts of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Voting Process at Polling Booth:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.