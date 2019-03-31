Gujarat: BJP releases list of candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly bypoll

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of four more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat. Rajesh Chudasma has been fielded from Junagadh while the previous candidates from Patan, Anand and Chhota Udaipur constituencies have been replaced in the final list.

According to the list finalised by the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Patan MP Liladharbhai Vaghela has been replaced by Bharatsinh Dabhi Thakor, Anand MP Dilip Patel by Miteshbhai Patel and in Chhota Udaipur, MP Ramsinh Rathva has been replaced by Geetaben Rathva. Rathvawas denied the ticket.

With this, the BJP has announced 23 candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The last date of filing nominations is April 4 while polling will take place across the state on April 23.

Meanwhile, the BJP also announced the candidate for the Talala Assembly bypoll - Jasabahi Barad. The party has already announced names for the three other Assembly bypoll.

