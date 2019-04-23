Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Hajipur is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Umesh Das of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dasai Chaudhary of Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Chandra Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 UMESH DAS Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DASAI CHAUDHARY Nationalist Congress Party 3 PASHU PATI KUMAR PARAS Lok Jan Shakti Party 4 SHIV CHANDRA RAM Rashtriya Janata Dal 5 KUMARI AASHIKI Sathi Aur Aapka Faisala Party 6 JIBAS PASWAN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 BALENDRA DAS Jai Prakash Janata Dal 8 RAJGIR PASWAN Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 9 ARVIND PASWAN Independent 10 RAJ KR. PASWAN Independent 11 SHIWANI KANT Independent

Also read: Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency

In the 2014 election, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ramvilas Paswan won from the seat defeating Congress candidate Sanjeev Prasad Toni by a margin of 225500 votes.

Ram Vilas Paswan has had a stronghold in the seat and has won the elections eight times from Hajipur.