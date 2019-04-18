Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Hamirpur was formed prior to the 1967 elections.

Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 47) presently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency are - Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba, Charkhari and Tindwari.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Chandel secured 453884 votes to defeat Bishambhar Prasad Nishad of the SP.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has renominated its sitting MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat while

The Mayawati-led BSP has fielded Dileep Kumar Singh from here.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.