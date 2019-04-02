हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency

Haridwar is one of five parliamentary constituencies in the northern state of Uttarakhand which will vote in a single phase in the Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11.

Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency
BJP has given another chance to Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to battle from Haridwar constituency. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)

Haridwar constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in two districts - Haridwar and Dehradun. This constituency was reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes between the years of 1977 and 2009.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, former state CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of the BJP defeated Congress' Renuka Rawat - wife of former state CM Harish Rawat - by over 1.77 lakh votes. The voter turnout figure here was an encouraging 71.57 per cent.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Congress had managed to upset BJP with Harish Rawat defeating Swami Yatishwaranand by over 1.20 lakh votes.

This year, BJP's Nishank will face off against Congress' Ambrish Kumar. Interestingly, Ambrish had left Congress to join Samajwadi Party before making a return in 2014. Will this hurt Ambrish's prospects or anti-incumbency factor make an impact on Nishank's chances of winning a second-time?

