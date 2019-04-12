Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra state.

It was initially formed before 1962 but was dissolved in 1976 with Ichalkaranji as the new constituency.

Again, with the delimitation of 2008, Hatkanangale came into existence and Ichalkaranji was dissolved as a result.

The new constituency has six segments of Vidhan Sabha, one of which is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Hatkanangle parliamentary constituency are Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle (SC), Ichalkaranji, Shirol Islampur and Shirala.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Raju alias Devappa Anna Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Raju Shetti bagged 640428 votes and defeated INC candidate Awade Kallappa Baburao.

Shetty is seeking third consecutive term from the parliamentary seat. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to support his candidature in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Shiv Sena has fielded Dhairyashil Mane against Shetty.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019. As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their smaller allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.