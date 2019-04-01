हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Have formed Lalu-Rabri morcha, will tour 20 seats in Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav

Speaking on his rift with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap said that those with his brother are giving him wrong advice.

Have formed Lalu-Rabri morcha, will tour 20 seats in Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav
File photo

New Delhi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap on Monday said that he would contest from Saran as an independent candidate as the seat has been a bastion of his father and mother Rabri Devi. He added that he would not form a new political party.

"I will not form a new party. I will contest from Saran as an independent as this seat is a bastion of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. I will contest from Saran even if RJD has a candidate from Saran," he said at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave.

"I have formed a Lalu-Rabri morcha and I will tour 20 seats in Bihar. We will support independents and contestants who can work for the country. I have got in touch with independents in the 20 seats and Lalu-Rabri morcha is a part of RJD," Tej Pratap added.

Speaking on his rift with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap said that those with his brother are giving him wrong advice. They are instigating the fight between the two brothers.

Wishing Tejashwi his best wishes, Tej Pratap said, "I will fight for RJD workers. Those with Tejashwi are giving him the wrong advice. They are instigating our fight. Tejashwi is my younger brother. He has my best wishes."

"I want to warn Tejashwi to be beware of his adviser. They are giving him the wrong picture," he added.

He further said that although he respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter has fooled the youngsters. "Our fight is against Narendra Modi and RSS. But I want to remain in Bihar politics," he said.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Tej Pratap Yadav
Next
Story

Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT30M12S

India Ka DNA 2019: 'Opposition is highly impressed with BJP' says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore