Have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu; special category status for Andhra Pradesh top priority: Jagan Reddy

YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy met PM Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu; special category status for Andhra Pradesh top priority: Jagan Reddy

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear on Sunday that he has nothing against former state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and said that getting special category status for Andhra Pradesh will remain his top priority.

Speaking to reporters, Jagan said, ''One thing I can tell you I have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu. My duty is that of a custodian. Today, I'm going to promise you that our govt will be revolutionary. Within 6 months to 1 year, I'll make sure this government stands as exemplary to the country.''

Referring to questions on scams during the TDP rule, Jagan said that he will probe if there is any scam in new capital Amravati.

''Will complete the Polavaram irrigation project in Andra Pradesh and probe if there is any scam,'' he said.

 

The YSRCP chief also made it clear that it would support any party or alliance which supports the demand for Andhra Pradesh special category status.

Jagan earlier called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Vijayawada on May 30.

During his meeting with the PM, Jagan also apprised PM Modi of the current situation in Andhra Pradesh and discussed the issues of special category status to the state.

He also sought financial help for Andhra Pradesh which is under a debt of Rs 2.58 lakh crores.

PM Modi later tweeted that he had "an excellent meeting" with the YSRC chief.

"We had a fruitful interaction on several issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh`s development. Assured him all possible support from the Centre during his term," PM Modi tweeted.

Reddy presented the Prime Minister a bouquet and a shawl and congratulated him on winning a second term in office. 

Other YSRCP leaders too were present during the meeting at the Prime Minister`s residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here. 

Jagan also met BJP president Amit Shah after his meeting with the PM. He is expected to meet senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh in the evening.

Reddy, whose YSR Congress Party registered a landslide victory in the Assembly elections by winning 151 out of 175 seats, ousted the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh. 

With 22 parliamentary seats under its belt, YSRCP is the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha. 

