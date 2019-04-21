Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. This constituency covers the entire Ramgarh district and part of Hazaribagh district.

The Hazaribagh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of four assembly segments - Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu and Hazaribagh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Jayant Sinha of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has fielded Jayant Sinha once again from the seat, who will take on Congress candidate Gopal Sahu and CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.