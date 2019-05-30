Heeraben Modi watches son Narendra take oath as PM of India on TV

Ahmedabad: It was a proud moment for an entire country when Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister for the second successive term. It was especially significant for Heeraben who had her eyes glued to her television set to watch her son take oath.

Heeraben lives with PM Modi's brother in Ahmedabad and watched the proceedings at Rashtrapati Bhavan on television set at her home. Once PM Modi took oath, she clapped her hands in delight and pride.

Narendra Modi's immediate family lives in Ahmedabad and he has visited them on occasions during his first term as PM. Before this, he was the CM of Gujarat and stayed in Gandhinagar. After winning Lok Sabha election 2019, PM Modi had visited his mother to seek her blessings.

In the days leading up to the oath ceremony, PM Modi also visited his constituency of Varanasi to thank voters and BJP workers here. The oath ceremony took place on Thursday and there were nearly 8,000 guests in attendance, including a number of foreign dignitaries.