Hema Malini

Hema Malini starts her Lok Sabha election campaign with sickle in hand

Hema Malini took the opportunity to meet with local women in Govardhan Kshetra and interacted with them about their needs and aspirations.

Hema Malini starts her Lok Sabha election campaign with sickle in hand
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini kickstarted her Lok Sabha 2019 election campaign on Sunday by visiting women in the farms of Govardhan Kshetra. Sickle in hand, the BJP candidate from Mathura constituency took part in daily chores to understand the needs of locals here.

Malini took the opportunity to meet with local women in Govardhan Kshetra and interacted with them about their needs and aspirations. She also helped them with their work in a bid to connect with them.

 

 

The veteran actress is reaching out to people in the Mathura constituency in a bid to once again win the Lok Sabha election from here. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Jayant Chaudhary decisively.

Malini had joined BJP in 2004 and would now be hoping to reach out to the people of Mathura for a favourable result in the upcoming election, despite her celebrity status as an actress. In her affidavit to the Election Commission, she declared assets worth over Rs 101 crore with a rise of Rs 34.46 crore in the last five years.

Mathura constituency will vote in the second phase - on April 18.

Hema MaliniBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
