Hema Malini starts her Lok Sabha election campaign with sickle in hand

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini kickstarted her Lok Sabha 2019 election campaign on Sunday by visiting women in the farms of Govardhan Kshetra. Sickle in hand, the BJP candidate from Mathura constituency took part in daily chores to understand the needs of locals here.

Malini took the opportunity to meet with local women in Govardhan Kshetra and interacted with them about their needs and aspirations. She also helped them with their work in a bid to connect with them.

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

The veteran actress is reaching out to people in the Mathura constituency in a bid to once again win the Lok Sabha election from here. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Jayant Chaudhary decisively.

Malini had joined BJP in 2004 and would now be hoping to reach out to the people of Mathura for a favourable result in the upcoming election, despite her celebrity status as an actress. In her affidavit to the Election Commission, she declared assets worth over Rs 101 crore with a rise of Rs 34.46 crore in the last five years.

Mathura constituency will vote in the second phase - on April 18.