Himanta Biswa Sarma defends BJP worker arrested for making a meme of Mamata Banerjee

Image Courtesy: ANI

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday denounced the arrest of BJP's youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sarma, who is also a minister in BJP-led Assam government, said that such arrest should not happen otherwise there will be no freedom of speech in this country. He added that the BJP will file a plea seeking the release of Sharma in Supreme Court on Monday.

Hitting out at Mamata, Sarma said that the West Bengal CM has unleashed a reign of terror, which would even put the worst tyrants of world to the shame. Sarma also met Sharma's mother Rajkumari Sharma on Sunday and assured her that the BJP will make all effort to seek early release of Priyanka Sharma.

"The reign of terror of @MamataOfficial would embarrass even worst tyrants of world! To lend moral support, I met Smt Rajkumari Sharma, mother of @BJP4Bengal worker Ms Priyanka Sharma, arrested for making a meme on Mamata Didi. We're seeking judicial intervention for her release," tweeted Sarma.

Priyanka,  a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested on Friday after a complaint was lodged against her at Dasnagar Police station. She is accused of of uploading and sharing morphed picture of West Bengal chief minister in her Facebook timeline.

The young BJP worker had used the image of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the recently held MET Gala event. The theme for this year's MET Gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'.

It may be recalled that in September last year a young man from Shalbani police station area of West Midnapore was arrested by the district police for posting obscene posts about Mamata Banerjee. Babuya was also a BJP activist.

