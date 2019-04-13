close

Lok Sabha election 2019

I called you my brother: Jaya Prada takes on Azam Khan's 'nachne gaane wali' comment

Jaya Prada, the BJP candidate from Rampur, lashed out at her former SP colleague Azam Khan over his 'nachne gaane wali' (singer-dancer) comment at a rally on Saturday.

Azam Khan sahab maine aapko bhai kaha lekin aapne mujhe behn ke naam se bad'dua di, aapne mujhe zalil kiya. Kya hamare bhai kabhi is nazar dekhte hain ki main nachne wali hoon? Isliye main Rampur chhod ke jana chahti thi. (Azam Khan sahib, I called you my brother but you cursed me under the guise of calling me a sister. Do our brothers ever look at us as a dancer? This is why I wished to leave Rampur),” said the actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

Maine Mulayam Singh ji ko bhi bataya ki meri ashleel tasveerein Rampur main ghuma rahe hain, mujhe bachaiye, lekin Rampur main kisi neta ne mujhe bachane ki koshish nahi ki, to mujhe Rampur majboori mein chhod ke jana pada (I even told Mulayam Singh Ji that my indecent photos are being circulated in Rampur, save me. But in Rampur, there wasn't a single politician who tried to protect me. So I was forced to quit Rampur),” she added. 

In 2004, Prada made history after winning the Rampur seat for the first time for the Samajwadi Party by defeating sitting Congress MP Begum Noor Bano by 85,000 votes. She is now seeking a third term from the seat, but contesting from a BJP ticket.

“He can say anything. He did not have any respect for women. It's his habit to make such statements but the people of Rampur know him very well. They dislike what he says and will reply to him with their votes,” the actor hit out at Khan for his derogatory statements.

“In 2004, when I was in Mumbai (acting in Bollywood) and contested from here, he campaigned for me. Didn't he know me then? He now calls me 'amrapali' (dancer), 'nachne wali' etc. It's his habit, he can say anything to any women. He is a performer himself,” she added.

