In a first after reorganisation, 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana go to polls in first phase

Post reorganisation, Telangana will see its first Lok Sabha poll on Thursday (April 11). All 17 constituencies across 31 districts of the newly formed State are scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the upcoming general election. Out of the 17 constituencies, 3 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 34,603 polling stations have been set up across the state.

The data released by National Election Planner show that Telangana has a total of 2,95,30,838 electors, out of which 1,48,42,582 are men, 1,46,74,217 are women and 2,089 are from third gender. In addition to this, there are 10,823 service electors and 1,127 are overseas Indian electors.

There are 5,99,933 electors in the state who are in the age group of 18-19 years, which is significantly higher than Andhra Pradesh that has 5,39,804 electors in the same category.

If we combine 2,95,30,838 electors in Telangana and 3,66,61,315 electors in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of electors has increased by 12,58,015 (i.e. 1.94 percent) since 2014 Lok Sabha poll in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. The polling percentage was highest at 74.64% in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha election.