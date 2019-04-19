INLD announces three more candidates in Haryana, fields Arjun Chautala from Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Friday named candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The party had on Wednesday announced candidates for six seats.

The INLD has fielded Arjun Chautala, the younger son of Abhay Singh Chautala and great grandson of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, from the Kurukshetra seat.

On the Rohtak seat, an ex-serviceman Dharambir Fauji, now a farmer and an active member of the INLD, has been fielded.

For the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, another ex-serviceman, Balwan Singh Fauji, has been fielded.

Filing of nominations started in Haryana on April 16. The last date for filing of nominations is April 23,

The INLD had earlier fielded MP Charanjit Singh Rori from the Sirsa (reserved) seat again.

Other candidates announced on Wednesday include Ram Pal Valmiki (Ambala-reserved), Mahender Singh Chauhan (Faridabad), Suresh Kot (Hisar), Surender Chikara (Sonipat) and Dharambir Pada (Karnal).

The INLD won two Lok Sabha seats (Sirsa and Hisar) in the 2014 parliamentary polls. Its Hisar MP, Dushyant Chautala, rebelled in December last year and floated the Jannayak Janata Party.

Multi-cornered contests are expected on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time. Polling will take place on May 12.

The main contest is among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, INLD, the Jannayak Janata Party-Aam Aadmi Party (JJP-AAP) alliance and the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP).