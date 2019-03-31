Fight between 'Asli' and 'Nakli' chowkidar, says sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav who will contest from Varanasi seat

Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, on Sunday asserted that he wants to ask the PM about the promises he has fulfilled till date.

Yadav, who was dismissed from service in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the substandard food served to the troops, will be contesting as an Independent candidate.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav also said that PM Modi had earlier promised pension and status of martyrs to soldiers of paramilitary forces and he will question the PM on that too. He added that it is an equal fight as on one side there is 'asli chowkidaar' (real watchman) and on the other, there is 'nakli chowkidaar' (fake watchman).

"PM had said 'will give a status of martyrs to soldiers of paramilitary forces, will give them a pension. I will ask PM, 'you had made promises, what all did you do till date? Tell us'," added Yadav.

"It is an equal fight, on the one side you have an `Asli Chowkidar` (real watchman) and on the other side, you have a `Nakli Chowkidar (fake watchman)", further added Yadav.

Earlier on Friday, he had announced that he would contest the poll. "I will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency as an independent candidate," Tej Bahadur Yadav had told reporters in Rewari, Haryana.

Yadav had said he wanted to contest the polls to eliminate corruption in the forces. "I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked. My first objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces," he had said.

He had uploaded a video on social media in 2017, complaining that poor quality food was being served to the troops in icy, mountainous region along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He was later dismissed on the charge of indiscipline.

Following the incident, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had sought a report from the Home Ministry.