Jabalpur is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh state in central India. This constituency covers the entire Jabalpur district.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. Jabalpur will go to polls on April 29, the fourth of the seven-phase polls. Voting in the by-poll to Chhindwara Assembly constituency would also be held on April 29.

The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats while the BJP finished at 109 seats, seven short of a majority. The two parties were locked in a nail-biting contest.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Rakesh Singh had won from the seat, defeating Congress's Vivek Krishna Tankha with a margin of 208,639 votes.

For the upcoming election, BJP candidate Rakesh Sharma, who is a sitting MP from Jabalpur, is seeking a second term from the seat. Other members in the fray are Congress' Vivek Krishna Tankha, Gondvana Gantantra Party's Mahu Singh Paraste, RPI's Kuldeep Ahirwar, Bhartiya Jan Sampark Party's Sukhdev Dahiya.

Bahujan Samaj Party, who is contesting on 26 seats in Madhya Pradesh, has named Ramraj Ram from the seat.

Jabalpur has been a stronghold of BJP since 1980. The party has so far lost the seat to Congress only twice, in 1984 and 1991.

Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments — Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East, Jabalpur North, Jabalpur Cantt., Jabalpur West, Panagar and Sihora.Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency