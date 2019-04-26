Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. It was formed prior to the 1977 elections.

It has seven legislative assembly segments, all belonging to the South 24 Parganas District of which one is reserved for the SC category. The assembly segments which fall under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency are - Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar and Tollygunge.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Prof. (Dr.) Sugata Bose of AITC was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Bose bagged 584244 votes and defeated Sujan Chakraborty of the CPM in the 2014 polls.

For the 2019 polls, the BJP has fielded Prof Anupam Hazra from the Jadavpur seat, while TMC has given the ticket to Mimi Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has this time fielded Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya from this seat.

The stakes are high for ruling TMC, CPM and the BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.