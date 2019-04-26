close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Prof (Dr) Sugata Bose of AITC was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. It was formed prior to the 1977 elections.

It has seven legislative assembly segments, all belonging to the South 24 Parganas District of which one is reserved for the SC category. The assembly segments which fall under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency are - Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar and Tollygunge.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Prof. (Dr.) Sugata Bose of AITC was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Live TV

Bose bagged 584244 votes and defeated Sujan Chakraborty of the CPM in the 2014 polls.

For the 2019 polls, the BJP has fielded Prof Anupam Hazra from the Jadavpur seat, while TMC has given the ticket to Mimi Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has this time fielded Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya from this seat.

The stakes are high for ruling TMC, CPM and the BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencyJadavpur Lok Sabha constituencyJadavpur
Next
Story

Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues