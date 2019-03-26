Arun Jaitley confident of BJP's return to power, says Narendra Modi the only gamechanger in 2019 Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hailed achievements of the Narendra Modi government and called the Prime Minister the only gamechanger in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He expressed confidence of PM Modi returning to power.

"There is just one gamechanger in this election and his name is Narendra Modi. He is a strong leader, works for the development of the country, gives no space to the corrupt people and takes action on terrorism. There have been surgical strikes, air raids on terror camps and in this election, there is only one gamechanger," Jaitley said in an interview with Zee News.

The Finance Minister added that the Modi government has already implemented several schemes to help the poor. These schemes have also been implemented in Kerala which is run by a Left government. However, Delhi and West Bengal have not cooperated.

Jaitley slammed Congress over their dynasty-based rule and said, "On one side there is a leader who comes from a family where it is all about the dynasty. On the other side, we had a leader who came from a humble and poor background. He sold tea during his childhood to earn his living. All dynasty-based parties were demolished in the last Lok Sabha election."

Speaking on BJP's 'chowkidar' campaign, Jaitley said that PM Modi has been a chowkidar for the last five years. He has been extremely strict on corruption and has acted against anyone who has been involved in scams.