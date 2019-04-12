Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Jalgaon Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. It was formed before the 1951 elections. It has 11 Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Jalgaon parliamentary constituency are Jalgaon City, Jalgaon Rural, Amalner, Erandol, Chalisgaon and Pachora.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

AT (Nana) Patil of BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, AT (Nana) Patil secured 647773 votes and decimated NCP candidate Annasaheb Dr Satish Bhaskarrao Patil.

However, the BJP has denied Patil a ticket for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In its bid to retain Jalgaon Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded Smita Uday Wagh.

As per the seat-sharing agreement between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the parliamentary seat is with the latter.

NCP nominated Gulabrao Deokar as its candidate from here.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019. As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their smaller allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra.

The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.