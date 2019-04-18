Jalore Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan.

The parliamentary constituency of Jalore was formed in the year 1952. It presently comprises of eight Vidhan Sabha segments with two being reserved for the SC category.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Jalore parliamentary constituency are - Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal (SC), Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara, Abu and Reodar (SC).

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 18.

The voting for this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

Devji Mansingram Patel of the BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Devji Mansingram Patel got 580508 votes and defeated Anjana Udai Lal of the INC who got 199363 votes in her favour.

In 2009 elections, Devji Mansingram Patel had won from this seat by defeating Congress candidate Buta Singh.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded its sitting MP Deviji Patel from this seat, while the Congress has nominated Ratan Dewasi as its candidate here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.