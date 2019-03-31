Jammu is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and Jammu will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency comprises of twenty assembly segments namely, Samba (SC), Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhinagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchetgarh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb (SC), Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kalakot, Surankote, Mendhar and Poonch-Haveli.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jugal Kishore had won the seat by a massive margin of 2,57,280 votes. While Jugal Kishore Sharma had secured 6,19,995 votes, Congress candidate Madan Lal Sharma had bagged 3,62,715 votes.

In 2009, Congress leader Madan Lal Sharma had bagged 382305 votes to win the seat against his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lila Karan Sharma who secured 2,60,932 votes.

In Jammu, 77.70 per cent or 12,56,529 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 19 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 17 of them were forfeited.

In the 2019 election, BJP has named Jugal Kishore Sharma while Congress has nominated Raman Bhalla from the seat.