Jamui Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jamui is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. Voting will be held in Jamui in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on 11 April and counting will be held on May 23.

Reserved for candidates of the scheduled caste category, Jamui seat was formed in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India which was constituted in 2002.

Bihar Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 election, Chirag Kumar Paswan, son of Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan, won from the Jamui constituency. He defeated his closest rival Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a margin of 85947 votes. In the 2009 election, JDU's Bhudeo Choudhary had won from the seat defeating RJD's Shyam Rajak by a narrow margin of 29797 votes.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jamui Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar.

1 PANKAJ KUMAR DAS SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 2 AJAY KUMAR Bhartiya Dalit Party 3 VIRENDRA KUMAR Independent 4 BHUDEO CHOUDHARY Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 5 CHIRAG KUMAR PASWAN Lok Jan Shakti Party 6 UPENDRA RAVIDAS Bahujan Samaj Party 7 VISHNU PRIYA Bahujan Mukti Party 8 VALAMIKI PASAVAN Hindusthan Nirman Dal 9 INDRADEV DAS Nationalist Congress Party 10 SUBHASH PASWAN Independent 11 PRAVAL KUMAR Independent 12 DHARAMVIR KUMAR PASWAN Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party

In 2014 election, Bihar witnessed an overall turnout of 56.28 per cent of which 57.66 per cent were female voters and 55.08 per cent were male voters. The Jamui seat saw an overall voter turnout of 50.01 per cent which included 49.81 per cent female and 50.19 per cent male voters.

Jamui parliamentary constituency comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments, namely: Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai. The Jamui district is under the list of 36 districts of Bihar which have been recognised as economically dependent on special schemes of the government such as the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.