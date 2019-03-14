Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency

Janjgir (also called the Janjgir-Champa constituency) is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18.

Janjgir Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments - Akaltara, Janjgir-Champa, Sakti, Chandrapur, Jaijaipur, Pamgarh (SC), Bilaigarh (SC),and Kasdol.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Kamla Patley defeated Premchand Jayasi by slightly over 1.74 lakh votes. BSP's Dujram Boudh and AAP's Daddo Ram Manhar were a very distant third and fourth. The voter turnout was 61.54 per cent.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Patley had defeated Congress' Shivkumar Daharia by over 87,000 votes even though the voter turnout was just 48.57 per cent.

There are over 17 lakh electors in the Janjgir constituency.