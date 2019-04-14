Jawans keep borders secure not governments: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav jabs BJP

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the BJP by saying that brave soliders keep our borders secure and not the governments and hence the credit should go where it is due.

The SP chief made the statements while addressing a public rally in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

“They say, as long as there is BJP government, our borders are secure. We, the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Governments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India,” Akhilesh said.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP President: They say, as long as there is BJP govt, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Govts come&go but the jawans stay at the border,protecting India pic.twitter.com/vZAOKQIvFw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2019

The statements made by Akhilesh come in wake of the ongoing debate over the politicisation of the armed forces by the BJP and the chest-thumping by the BJP leaders for the strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camps at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26. It may be recalled that the daring airstrikes were carried out by IAF in response to February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

Several BJP leaders have been caught on camera trying to give credit to the success of military strikes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was recently served a notice by the Election Commission for calling the Indian Army ‘Modi ki Sena’ during anelection rally. “Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ in Masood Azhar’s name to encourage terrorists,” Yogi Adityanath had said.

The EC issued a statement asking the UP CM to remain careful and refrain from using such languages in the future. “Being a senior leader, he should be extremely careful. The commission is not satisfied with the explanation and advises Yogi Adityanath to be cautious while making statements at public rallies," the EC had said.