Lok Sabha election 2019

Jaya Prada gets Rampur, Satyadev Pachauri replaces Murli Manohar Joshi in Kanpur in BJP's 10th list of Lok Sabha election candidates

Jaya Prada has got the Rampur seat while veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi has been replaced by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satyadev Pachauri.

Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Hours after actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, the party released its 10th list of 39 campaigners for Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. The list has names of 29 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and 10 from West Bengal. 

Jaya Prada, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) member, has got the Rampur seat while veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who recently declared in a message to the voters that he has been asked by his party not to contest the election, has been replaced by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satyadev Pachauri in the Kanpur constituency. Meanwhile, Maneka and Varun Gandhi have been given tickets from Sultanpur and Pilibhit respectively.

In West Bengal's list, names of candidates like Krishna Juardar Arya, Humayun Kabir, Nilanjan Roy, Ram Prashad Das feature. 

The 17th Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23. Both Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will vote in all the rounds. 

