JCC chief Ajit Jogi not to contest Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) chief Ajit Jogi will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The announcement was made by state JCC chief ML Bharti.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest on all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the JCC was supposed to contest on three seats.

The BSP has already announced the names of eight candidates and is likely to release the names of the remaining three candidates.

The former chief minister of Chhattisgarh is considered a key political player in the Congress-ruled state.