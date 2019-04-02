हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

JCC chief Ajit Jogi not to contest Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh

The former chief minister of Chhattisgarh is considered a key political player in the Congress-ruled state.

JCC chief Ajit Jogi not to contest Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh
File photo

Raipur: Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) chief Ajit Jogi will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The announcement was made by state JCC chief ML Bharti.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest on all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the JCC was supposed to contest on three seats.

The BSP has already announced the names of eight candidates and is likely to release the names of the remaining three candidates.

The former chief minister of Chhattisgarh is considered a key political player in the Congress-ruled state.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Ajit Jogi
Next
Story

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Breaking News: Pakistan admits use of F-16 jets against India