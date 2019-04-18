Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan.

The parliamentary constituency of Jhalawar-Baran was formed post the implementation of the 2008 delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

It has eight Vidhan Sabha segments.

The SC and ST categories each have one Vidhan Sabha segment in this constituency.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Jhalawar-Baran Parliamentary constituency are - Anta, Kishanganj (ST), Baran Atru, Chhabra, Dag (SC), Jhalrapatan, Khanpur and Manohar Thana.

The voting for this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29.

In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

Dushyant Singh of the BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dushyant Singh got 676102 votes and defeated Pramod Bhaya of the INC who got 394556 votes in her favour.

Dushyant Singh had won from this seat in 2009 and 2004 polls as well.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated its sitting MP Dushyant Patel from this seat, while the Congress has declared Pramod Sharma as its candidate from here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.