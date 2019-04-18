Jhansi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Jhansi was formed in 1951.

The Jhansi Lok Sabha Constituency is comprised of 5 Vidhan Sabha segments two of which are reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Jhansi parliamentary constituency are - Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Lalitpur and Mehroni (SC).

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Uma Bharati of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Bharti has secured 575889 votes and defeated Dr Chandrapal Singh Yadav of the SP who got 385422.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has given ticket to Anurag Sharma, INC has fielded Shiv Saran Kushwah and the SP has declared Shyam Sunder Singh Yadav as its candidate from this seat.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.