हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha renominates party chief Shibu Soren from Dumka

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Wednesday announced that its president and sitting MP Shibu Soren will contest again from Dumka (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha renominates party chief Shibu Soren from Dumka
JMM chief Shibu Soren, his son ex-Jharkhand CM and Leader of Opposition Hemant Soren and Jharkhand State Congress President Ajoy Kumar. (ANI photo)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Wednesday announced that its president and sitting MP Shibu Soren will contest again from Dumka (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has also announced to field another sitting MP Vijay Hansda from Rajmahal (ST) seat.

Elections for Dumka and Rajmahal will be held on May 19, the last phase.

The JMM nominated MLAs Champai Soren and Jagarnath Mahato for Jamshedpur and Giridih Lok Sabha seats respectively, party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told reporters here.

These two seats would go to polls on May 12.

The party has got four out of the 14 constituencies as per the seat sharing formula among the Mahagathbandhan allies in Jharkhand.

The JMM also announced that it would contest Lok Sabha elections in 10 seats of West Bengal, four constituencies of Bihar and five seats of Odisha.

Bhattacharya also declared names of the candidates of the seats in these three states.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Jharkhand Mukti MorchaShibu Soren
Next
Story

Mumbai North Central constituency: It's a battle between Poonam Mahajan and Priya Dutt

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Deshhit: Google know you more through Gmail?