Jitan Ram Manjhi upset over no Brahmin candidate in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan list

PATNA: Hindustan Awam Morcha- Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed his displeasure with no Brahmin candidate making the cut in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The grand alliance will face resentment from few sections of society since the joint front failed tp give any tickets to Brahmins, said HAM's media in-charge Amarendra Kumar Tripathi. Party workers added that there are many devoted leaders in the alliance who could have been given the ticket to contest the upcoming polls.

The Bihar mahagathbandhan released the distribution of seats on Friday. HAM-S will contest from Nalanda, Aurangabad and Gaya seats.

Manjhi has been fielded from Gaya, while Ashok Kumar Azad Chandervanshi will contest from Nalanda and Upendra Prasad from Aurangabad.

As per the seat-sharing deal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 19 seats, Congress on nine seats, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on five seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) and Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) on three seats each and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation on 1 seat.

RJD will field candidates from Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Saran, Hajipur, Begusarai, Pataliputra, Jahanabad, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Nawada, Jhanjharpur, Araria and Sheohar. CPI(ML), which was given one seat from the RJD quota, will contest from Arrah.

Congress will contest from Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Samastipur, Munger, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Valmiki Nagar and Supaul.

RLSP will field candidates from Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Ujiarpur, Karakat and Jamui seats, while VIP from Madhubani, Muzaffarpur and Khagaria.