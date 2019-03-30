हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Jitan Ram Manjhi upset over no Brahmin candidate in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan list

Hindustan Awam Morcha- Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed his displeasure with no Brahmin candidate making the cut in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Jitan Ram Manjhi upset over no Brahmin candidate in Bihar&#039;s Mahagathbandhan list
Play

PATNA: Hindustan Awam Morcha- Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed his displeasure with no Brahmin candidate making the cut in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

The grand alliance will face resentment from few sections of society since the joint front failed tp give any tickets to Brahmins, said HAM's media in-charge Amarendra Kumar Tripathi. Party workers added that there are many devoted leaders in the alliance who could have been given the ticket to contest the upcoming polls.

The Bihar mahagathbandhan released the distribution of seats on Friday. HAM-S will contest from Nalanda, Aurangabad and Gaya seats. 

Manjhi has been fielded from Gaya, while Ashok Kumar Azad Chandervanshi will contest from Nalanda and Upendra Prasad from Aurangabad.

As per the seat-sharing deal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 19 seats, Congress on nine seats, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on five seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) and Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) on three seats each and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation on 1 seat. 

RJD will field candidates from Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Saran, Hajipur, Begusarai, Pataliputra, Jahanabad, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Nawada, Jhanjharpur, Araria and Sheohar. CPI(ML), which was given one seat from the RJD quota, will contest from Arrah.

Congress will contest from Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Samastipur, Munger, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Valmiki Nagar and Supaul. 

RLSP will field candidates from Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Ujiarpur, Karakat and Jamui seats, while VIP from Madhubani, Muzaffarpur and Khagaria. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019HAM(S)Jitan Ram ManjhiBihar Mahagathbandhan
Next
Story

Present method of counting VVPAT slips most suitable, Election Commission tells Supreme Court

Must Watch

PT1M27S

PM Modi in Odisha rally: Pakistan still counting bodies, but Opposition keeps asking for proof