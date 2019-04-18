Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The Jodhpur parliamentary constituency came into existence prior to the 1952 elections.

The parliamentary constituency of Jodhpur is composed of eight Vidhan Sabha segments. The assembly constituencies that fall in Jodhpur parliamentary constituency are - Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni and Pokaran.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of the BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shekhawat had bagged 713515 votes and defeated Chandresh Kumari of the INC who got 303464 votes in hi favour.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated its sitting MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from this seat, while the Congress has declared Vaibhav Gehlot as its candidate from here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.