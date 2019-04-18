close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of the BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency

Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The Jodhpur parliamentary constituency came into existence prior to the 1952 elections.

The parliamentary constituency of Jodhpur is composed of eight Vidhan Sabha segments. The assembly constituencies that fall in Jodhpur parliamentary constituency are - Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni and Pokaran.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

 

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of the BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shekhawat had bagged 713515 votes and defeated Chandresh Kumari of the INC who got 303464 votes in hi favour.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated its sitting MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from this seat, while the Congress has declared Vaibhav Gehlot as its candidate from here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencyJodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

BJP MP comes under shoe attack: List of past incidents when shoes were hurled at politicians

Must Watch

PT13M54S

State EC bans Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Ad in Madhya Pradesh