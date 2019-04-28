Joynagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. Joynagar Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 19) was formed in 1962. It is composed of seven Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Joynagar parliamentary constituency are - Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Joynagar (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba and Magrahat Purba (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Pratima Mondal of Mamata Banerjee-led AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lk Sabha polls.

Mondal got 494,746 votes and defeated Subhas Naskar of the RSP who managed to get 386,362 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC has fielded its sitting MP Pratima Mondal from the Joynagar (SC) constituency, While the BJP has declared Dr Ashok Kandari from this seat, the INC has nominated Tapan Mondal as its candidate from here.

The Joynagar (SC) seat has traditionally been a RSP stronghold. The key electoral contest here is between ruling TMC, RSP, CPM and the BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.