Kachchh constituency covers seven assembly segments –  Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham which is reserved for members of Scheduled caste, Rapar and Morbi.

Kachchh Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Kachchh Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 2.54 lakh votes. He had defeated Dr. Dineshbhai Parmar of the Indian National Congress (INC). Chavda had secured 562855 votes while Parmar got 308373 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 61.78 percent across 1835 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Kamalbhai Matang of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Hirji Punjabhai Siju of the  Bahujan Mukti Party.

In the year 2009, Poonamben Veljibhai Jat of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting over 71 thousand votes against INC's JValjibhai Danicha. While Poonamben got 285300 seats, Danicha secured 213957 seats.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Hiraben Vanzara and Saresa Nanji Bhanjibhai, both of them were Independent.

