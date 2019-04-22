Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Prayapur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj and Tarabganj.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Brij Bhushan received 3,81,500 votes and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Vinod Kumar aka Pandit Singh who got 3,03,282 votes. He has been representing the seat since 2009. He is seeking his third term from the constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Brij Bhushan will be contesting from the seat against Congress' Vinay Kumar Pandey and BSP candidate Vinay Kumar Pandey from here.

Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has nominated Dhananjay Sharma from here.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.