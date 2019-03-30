Kamal Haasan invites Yogendra Yadav to campaign for his party in Tamil Nadu

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Hassan on Saturday invited psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav to campaign for his party in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan extended the invitation to Yadav asserting that it's his party's honest endeavour to change the regressing culture in the state polity, adding "only people like us can be agents of positive change".

This came in response to Yadav's greetings to Haasan tweeting, "Good to see MNM under the leadership of @ikamalhaasan contesting Tamilnadu Lok Sabha & Assembly by-elections in full strength. Hope this is the big step forward for truthful, alternative politics that TN needs and deserves. Best wishes to MNM and the people of Tamilnadu."

To this Hassan replied, "Thank you @_YogendraYadav. MNM is an honest endeavour to change the regressing culture in TN Polity. MNM invites you and your colleagues to join our campaign in CBE & Pollaachi. We would be honoured to share the dais with you. Only people like us can be agents of positive change!"

Last week, Hassan had announced that he won’t contest upcoming Lok Sabha election and Tamil Nadu Assembly bypoll. “I will neither contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls nor assembly bypolls to 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. I have lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates,” he had said at a massive public meeting in Coimbatore.

In its manifesto, the party assured to solve the state's drinking water problem, wipe out poverty, ensure slum-free Tamil Nadu and equal wages for women labourers as men in all sectors.

Makkal Needhi Maiam which translates to “Centre for People’s Justice” in English, was launched on February 21, 2018, from Haasan's hometown Rameswaram. The party is registered with the Election Commission (EC) and got "Battery Torch" as the symbol for the upcoming elections.

Tamil Nadu has the third highest number of seats (39) in the Lok Sabha. The election in the state will take place in a single phase on April 18. The bypolls in the state will also be held alongside.