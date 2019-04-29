Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in all the constituencies and counting will be held on May 23.

Kangra constituency covers 17 assembly segments – Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat, Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Sullah, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur and Baijnath.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shanta Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 1.70 lakh votes. He had defeated Chander Kumar of the Indian National Congress. Shanta Kumar had secured 456163 votes while Chander Kumar got 286091 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 63.56 percent across 1796 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Dr. Rajan Sushant of the Aam Aadmi Party and Lal Hussain of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 Dr. Rajan Sushant Thakur of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 20 thousand votes against Chander Kumar of the INC. While Thakur got 322254 seats, Kumar secured 301475 seats.

Other members in the fray were Narinder Singh Pathania of the BSP and Roshan Lal who was an Independent candidate.