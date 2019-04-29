close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency

Kangra constituency covers 17 assembly segments.

Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency
Shanta Kumar/Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in all the constituencies and counting will be held on May 23.

Kangra constituency covers 17 assembly segments – Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat, Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Sullah, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur and Baijnath.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shanta Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 1.70 lakh votes. He had defeated Chander Kumar of the Indian National Congress. Shanta Kumar had secured 456163 votes while Chander Kumar got 286091 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 63.56 percent across 1796 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Dr. Rajan Sushant of the Aam Aadmi Party and Lal Hussain of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 Dr. Rajan Sushant Thakur of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 20 thousand votes against Chander Kumar of the INC. While Thakur got 322254 seats, Kumar secured 301475 seats.

Other members in the fray were Narinder Singh Pathania of the BSP and Roshan Lal who was an Independent candidate.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencyKangra Lok Sabha constituencyKangra
Next
Story

'Expiry babu', not even one TMC councillor will go with BJP: Derek O'Brien responds to PM Modi

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Babul Supriyo's vehicle vandalised