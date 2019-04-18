Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Kannauj was formed prior to 1951 constituency elections.

This constituency currently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments which are - Govind Nagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar and Kanpur Cantonment.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Dr Murli Manohar Joshi had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP stalwart bagged 474712 votes and defeated Congress leader and former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal who got 251766 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has this time fielded Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur seat, INC has re-nominated Sri Prakash Jaiswal while the SP has given the ticket to Shree Ram Kumar.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.