close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Hindaun, Todabhim, Karauli, Sapotra, Baseri, Bari, Dholpur Dholpur constitand Rajakhera.

Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@drmanojrajoria

Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6. This constituency came into  existence following delimitation in 2008.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Hindaun, Todabhim, Karauli, Sapotra, Baseri, Bari, Dholpur Dholpur constitand Rajakhera.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Manoj Rajoria of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 27 thousand votes. He had defeated Lakkhiram of the Indian National Congress (INC). Rajoria had secured 402407 votes while Lakkhiram got 375191 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 54.62 percent across 1748 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were G.R.Barua of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Ram Singh of the NPEP.

In the year 2009, Khiladi Lal Bairwa of the Indian National Congress managed to secure his winning position by getting over 29 thousand votes against BJP's Manoj Rajoriya. While Bairwa got 215810 seats, Rajoriya secured 186087 seats.

Other members in the fray were Hattiram of the BSP and Gangaram who was an independent.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencyKarauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT15M44S

Taal Thok Ke: SC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi over Rafale remark